Chakwera’s Cabinet Is Full Of Spineless Tourists and spectators- Says Undule

UNDULE-The current cabinet is full of spectators and tourists who have no spine to help the President get the country out of these challenges

Veteran rights activist Undule Mwakasungula has asked President Lazarus Chakwera to immediately walk the talk on his recent promise to reshuffle his cabinet.

“It is time the President reshuffled his cabinet to help him find solutions to the current numerous challenges the country is facing. The President promised Malawi that he will reshuffle his cabinet soon and he must walk the talk. The current cabinet is full of spectators and tourists who have no spine to help the President get the country out of these challenges”

His remarks came as he poured his weight behind the impending press conference by the Malawi Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) on Tuesday, which he said was timely.

Mwakasungula said: “The socio- economic crisis is further, sadly, compounded by looting of much needed national resources within government ministries. The rampant corruption with impunity has made Malawians to have no hope with the Tonse Alliance government hence the importance for groups such as the HRDC to speak on behalf of Malawians”.

The rights activists has indicated that the many press conferences held at the Ministry of Information are unnecessary and a display of executive arrogance.