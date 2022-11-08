Police nab fugitive driver

By Evance Chisiano

Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer Amina Tepani Daudi

Mangochi, Mana: Police in Mangochi have arrested Andrew Sawabu, 34 who was on the run for almost four months after allegedly hitting to death a pedestrian, Peter Juma , 30 on July 26 this year along the main road in Mangochi.

Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector, Amina Tepani Daudi confirmed on Monday the arrest of Sawabu who was driving unregistered Seven tonne lorry from Mangochi Boma heading towards Maldeco in the district.

Sub Inspector Daudi added that upon arrival at Mogas Lodge along the Mangochi main road, Sawabu lost control of his vehicle due to over speeding and swerved off the road where he hit Juma who was heading the same Maldeco direction.

Due to impact, Juma sustained severe head injuries and the driver picked him only to abandon him at Mangochi District Hospital where he shortly died while receiving treatment, she said, adding that the Sawabu sold the vehicle the next day and fled Mangochi town to undisclosed place.

Mangochi Police publicist further said that on Sunday night, November 6, a police patrol team arrested Sawabu at a drinking joint at Soko Trading Center after a tip from the public.

“The accused resisted the arrest such that he stabbed on the patrolling police officer with a knife on the upper left eye leaving him with a cut which has been treated at Mangochi District Hospital,” she said.

In the meantime, Sawabu has been charged with unlawful wounding, causing death by reckless driving, failing to report an accident within 24 hours, driving unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

Mangochi Police spokesperson said Sawabu expects to appear before court soon after the police finalizes paper works.

The accused comes from Saiti Kadzuwa Village, in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.