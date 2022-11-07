TEVETA suspends Mrs Conceptor Kachoka over alleged cases of harassment and following Sophie Nyirenda’s suicide

Following the untimely death of Ms Sophie Nyirenda due to alleged workplace harassment by her boss at Teveta Regional office in Blantyre, Teveta management has with immediate effect sent Mrs Conceptor Kachoka on leave until investigations are concluded. In her absence, Mr Jordan Banda shall act as the Regional Service Centre Manager.

In the MEMO written by Teveta Executive Director and shared to staff on 7th November 2022, the ED said that management has immediately set up an independent team comprising a representative from the office of Comptroller of Statutory Corporation s, Ministry of Labour representative, three teveta members of staff and Teveta’s legal counsel who will act as Secretariat to investigate the matter. The outcome of the investigation shall make management to make its decisions online with Teveta’s Staff and Conditions of Service.

The death of Ms Sophie Nyirenda has sparked a wide condemnation from across the nation on increased cases of harassment at Teveta’s Regional office in the South. Indeed, the death of Ms Sophie Nyirenda could have been avoided.

At the burial ceremony yesterday at Bwengu in the northern region, the Judge who represented the Chief Justice said that the Chief Justice is saddened with the death of Sophie Nyirenda and asked Teveta “what happened and Why? Let justice prevail over the death of Ms Sophie Nyirenda.