APM Day Out This Friday

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Professor Peter Mutharika is expected to hold a press briefing this Friday at his PAGE House in Mangochi.

Mutharika’s Spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba has confirmed the development on Tuesday.

Namalomba said the immediate past president’s day out agenda is to address Malawians on the prevailing political and economic situation.

Among others, Mutharika is expected to tackle Affordable Inputs Program (AIP) mess, fuel and forex challenges which have engulfed the country.

Of the late, the former Malawian leader Mutharika has been calling for the resignation of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for failing to run the country.