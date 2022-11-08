ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: HRDC threatens mass anti-Chakwera demos

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has threatened to stage a mass demonstration on 7 December if President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration fail to address social-economic challenges facing Malawians.

HRDC’s Chairperson Gift Trapence issued the threat on Tuesday during a press briefing held in Lilongwe. He said Malawians are suffering under president Chakwera’s administration.

Among others, HRDC wants Chakwera to address fuel crisis within the next 21 days and also to fire all under-performing ministers and government officials in his administration.

HRDC also demanded the arrest of all individual implicated in the MK 30 Billion Farm Input Subsidy Programme (AIP).

“Enough is enough. If the government does not resolve these issues, by the 29th of November 2022, HRDC will organize countrywide

protests on 7 December 2022,” said Trapence

Both government spokesperson Gospel Kazako and Presidential spokesperson Anthony Kasunda are yet to comment on the development.

PRESS STATEMENT

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH WITH TONSE ALLIANCE GOVERNMENT’S MAN-MADE CRISIS

November 8, 2022

Introduction

Over time, HRDC has observed the deterioration of livelihoods for Malawians most of whom are poor. This is in contrast to a promise of a better Malawi that was sold to the electorate in the Fresh Presidential Elections of 2020 which put President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration in power.

Although Malawians noticed and acknowledged the shortfalls of the Tonse Alliance Government over the last two years, they believed that the government needed time to work on what needed to be achieved to move this country forward. Similarly, HRDC gave the government time to strategize and execute their plans as spelled out

in their manifestos.

However, over the past two years, the Tonse Alliance administration has taken Malawians’ goodwill for granted. Apart from paying lip service, the Chakwera-led administration has done very little to improve the livelihoods of poor Malawians. On the contrary, the lives of Malawians are now worse off than there were two years ago, according to recent research.

At the moment Malawi is burning. The country is in a crisis. On October 10 2021, following a 22.8% increase in the price of fuel in the country, HRDC released a statement titled Tonse Alliance Government Making Lives of Malawians Miserable.

At that point, we thought things could not get any worse. Fast forward to today, the situation has deteriorated.

What is most worrying in all this is that the President has not shown any signs of empathy to the suffering citizens. He and his ministers and other senior public officials continue to live as if everything is normal. They have detached themselves from reality and have left Malawians to suffer on their own.

Malawians are not asking for extraordinary things—just the basic necessities to get

through their lives. Malawians are asking for the opportunities to live normal lives

other than the mental torture that there are being subjected to. Malawians can’t

breath and they are pleading for a break from this cycle.

Fuel and Electricity Crises

For about two months now, the country has been experiencing incessant fuel

shortages. Filling stations are dry, food prices have shot above the roof and there is

hardly any forex on the market to enable any sensible business to operate.

People can no longer travel due to the unavailability of fuel. If they do, then they

have to pay excessively higher fares.

In public hospitals, ambulances have no fuel

to ferry the sick to health facilities which has led to preventable deaths. And due to

frequent blackouts, hospitals cannot conduct surgical procedures as there is no fuel

to run the generators.

People are dying right in the hospitals as a direct result of the

government’s failure to address the fuel and electricity problems. We are yet to see

a real commitment by this government to solve the perennial electricity challenges.

This same administration promised to install more than 1,000 megawatts of

electricity but there is no single step in that direction thus far.

Businesses are choking to death. Whenever fuel is available, the huge cost has

pushed the prices of all-important commodities to unprecedented levels.

Unfortunately, the same Malawians that sacrificed their time and resources to usher

in the current administration are now paying a heavy price. Consumers now have

to dig deeper into their pockets to put food on their tables and travel to business,

school or work.

All in all, we hope that the Chakwera government will live up to its promise to

eradicate the electricity problems by the end of December.

Sadly, President Chakwera, amidst this man-made crisis, has continued with his

globe-trotting sojourns, in the process externalising the vital forex that could have

been used to procure fuel. When he is at home, President Chakwera has been on

the road every week for events that he can delegate to ministers and other

government officials. All the while Malawians continue to spend sleepless nights on

fuel queues.

Rising New Cases of Corruption, Fraud and Theft

The Tonse Alliance Government’s has presided over an astonishing heist of public

funds. To the annoyance of citizens, the first citizen is disturbingly soft on

corruption, fraud and public theft.

Recently there have been revelations of a dirty mess of the country’s flagship

Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) where K750 million was paid to a butchery in

the UK. About K30 billion is alleged to have been misappropriated. What is more

worrying is that rains have already started falling, especially in the southern parts

of the country and due to government’s inefficiency; no fertilizers have been

procured for the programme. This government is surely manufacturing hunger that

will hurt poor innocent Malawians.

Before this matter has been resolved, another shameful scandal was reported where

K112.5 million worth of maize belonging to NFRA was stolen. This is not

withstanding a myriad of unresolved corruption and theft scandals, including the

K17 billion COVID-19 funds.

We expect the President to act and make sure that the people who are looting public

resources are brought to account.

Poor Governance, Complicity in Illegal Activities and Impunity

Over and above, President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance Government have displayed a lack of effective and efficient leadership in dealing with governance

issues. This is manifested by a lack of action on emerging challenges by mandated institutional bodies such as the RBM, NOCMA, IG, FIA, ACB, and the OPC, among

others.

It is evident from the inefficiency of these institutions that there is political interference that is hindering their independence.

For instance, the whole fuel problem in the country is a result of inefficiencies at NOCMA but President Chakwera and his government seem to give a blind eye to this problem.

If there was political will to solve the fuel crisis in the country, the President would

have fired the NOCMA bosses as well as other officials who are undermining his

government.

President Chakwera will be judged by history for instituting a Public Service Reform

Commission whose report has been kept under wraps until now, which begs the

question; for whose benefit or interests?

Leadership Crisis

In 2019 to 2020, HRDC led Malawians to defend our democracy and the very future

of the country. It was nothing personal against the previous regime. Malawians

elected you, Mr President not because of your name but because they believed your

words and promise to improve their lives by doing thing differently and better than

the previous regime.

Today, Malawians are not impressed with your performance.

Malawians employed you as a driver because you told them you know how to drive

and can drive better than our previous driver.

However, just like the previous regime, this Presidency is reactive to issues and is

not strategic in resolving challenges facing this country. Malawians don’t expect the

President to go to work because of public pressure or until social media or

mainstream media says something.

Mr President! Leadership needs to be strategic and should be able to visualize and forecast on logical trajectory of issues ahead of time and not wait until things get bad.

Malawians voted for you as President. Malawians did not vote for any of the Ministers into State House. The President is the one who is accountable to Malawians. The President has to rise to his position and be a leader. It is not too late to press the reset button and save your legacy Mr President. Malawians are suffering.

Conclusion

We believe that all these problems point to President Chakwera’s slow indecision

making because at the end of the day, the buck stops with him. If he feels that his

ministers and government officials are not serving his agenda well, only he has the

prerogative to fire and hire new officials.

Although he has confessed and complained that some of his ministers and government officers have not lived up to his expectations, the fact that he has not reshuffled his cabinet or fired underperforming officers to date points to a problem with President Chakwera’s leadership.

OUR CALL TO ACTION

As HRDC, we call upon Malawians to take responsibility again and demand

accountability from a government they ushered into power.

Having made these observations, we would like to call upon the government to do

the following:



1. President Lazarus Chakwera should reboot the system. He should fire the

underperforming ministers and officers and hire people that will help him deliver

his agenda.

2. The government must fix the fuel problem within 21 days. We do not want to see

any fuel queues beyond 29 November 2022.

3. President Chakwera should, within 21 days, spell out concrete measures for

addressing the AIP chaos with concrete timelines of when and how this will be

achieved.

4. Government should fire NOCMA acting chief executive officer Hellen Buluma

because she has been presiding over the fuel crisis.

5. The President should give a directive stopping senior government officials,

including Cabinet Ministers and himself, from all non-essential travelling both

within the country and internationally.

6. President Chakwera must direct law enforcement agencies to investigate and

prosecute all suspected culprits involved in this year’s AIP mess.

In conclusion, if the government fails to fulfill these demands by the 29th of

November 2022, there will be no concessions. Malawians will not allow themselves

to continue suffering anymore.

Enough is enough. If the government does not resolve these issues, by the 29th of November 2022, HRDC will organize countrywide protests on 7 December 2022.