CHAKWERA’S VOYAGE OF DISCOVERY ANGERS DONORS: Flies out 34 times in 30 months

The donor community has expressed worry over President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s continued local and external travel, at a time that the country’s economy is not performing well.

Ironically, some months ago President Chakwera announced austerity measures which among others limited local and international travels for him and the government as well as reducing fuel allocation by 20 percent.

“Public officers will only be allowed to take three trips during the remainder of the year. Delegations will be subjected to scrutiny. There will be no top up allowances for sponsored trips,” announced President Chakwera on 31 May 2022.

But to the contrary, according to a report in our possession, President Chakwera who is currently in Egypt has made over 34 local and international trips within 30 months blowing millions of public funds in the process.

Chakwera, who was also nicknamed by the public as Siku Transport due to his uncontrolled trips, has demonstrated lack of financial prudence if his travels are anything to go about, posing threat to the economic recovery of Malawi.

The donor community and development partners have since expressed worry and deep concern with this development which is draining a lot of public resources and in return not benefitting Malawians.

Malawi economy has been performing badly since Chakwera took over leadership in 2020.