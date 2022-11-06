Malawi’s Leader of Opposition Nankhumwa in a surprise visit to fuel service stations in Lilongwe

Leader of Opposition in Parliament and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President responsible for the Southern Region, Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, is going around some filling stations in the Capital City, Lilongwe to see for himself how motorists are coping with the scarcity of fuel in the country.

Nankhumwa has already been to Biwi and Bunda turnoff. He was also expected to visit Kanengo as we went to press.

The youthful politician has said the situation was “extremely bad” and the stories that he had heard were sad.

“People are being hugely inconvenienced because now they have to drop everything and alter their programmes just to focus on finding fuel,” Nankhumwa told tens of motorists.

The Mulanje Central legislator Nankhumwa said fuel is a strategic commodity, which is integral to the functioning of the economy.

“This is scary because our economy is already in ICU owing to poor management. There is no forex, and the Kwacha is consistently tumbling down.

Businesses cannot run because they are failing to import essential raw materials for production. And to add lack of fuel to the mix makes this a double whammy of economic crisis,” he said.