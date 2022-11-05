BREAKING NEWS: Atupele Muluzi to be arrested

Malawi Voice has learnt of a plot by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) top hierarchy to have former United Democratic Front (UDF) Atupele Muluzi arrested on ‘cooked’ corruption related charges.

According to sources, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma has been receiving pressure from MCP to get Muluzi on the list of corrupt politicians but she has been taking her sweet time, prompting the plotters to start considering other government machinery to effect an arrest.

It is understood the plot has been work in progress since Muluzi, a son to former president Dr. Bakili, announced his return to active politics some weeks ago during a programme hosted on Times TV.

During the interview, Muluzi accused President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration of failing to run the affairs of the country. He also accused the current administration of taming corruption and failing to fulfill campaign promises.

The young Muluzi took over the reins of the former governing party (UDF) from his father, Bakili, who ruled Malawi between 1994 and 2004.

He also contested in the 2019 presidential elections and when the polls were nullified by the High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court, he partnered that time’s president Peter Mutharika as running mate in the fresh poll which they lost.

Muluzi also served as minister in various portfolios in the Mutharika and Joyce Banda administrations.