TNM SHINES AT 2022 MARKETERS’ AWARDS: Voted People’s Brand of the Year

STRONG MALAWIAN BRAND:TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing Madalitso Jonazi receives the awards

Malawi Stock Exchange-listed TNM plc won big during the Institute of Marketers Malawi (IMM) awards scooping three awards, including being independently voted as the “People’s Brand” of the year 2022.

The three accolades bagged by TNM plc are People’s Brand of Year, Commercial of Year (radio) and Local Marketing Campaign of the year.

Reacting to the recognition, TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing Madalitso Jonazi said the awards confirm that TNM plc is a strong Malawian brand continually responding to the service needs of the Malawian society and the wider customer base.

“The award for People’s Brand of Year for example is a clear testimony that Malawians feel and embrace the TNM brand warmly and wholeheartedly. Intrinsically, that speaks great volumes about the wide range of TNM’s product and service offerings being introduced to meet the aspirations of the market,” he said.

Jonazi said in 2022, TNM plc demonstrated through the Mudziwathu initiative and the Pamtsetse Unlimited Data offering that it paid special attention to respond to the need for affordable products and in a tough economic year and while championing financial inclusion in rural areas.

“Through Pamtsetse Unlimited Data, which won the radio commercial of year, we made data affordable and widely accessible to everyone. And through the Mudziwathu which was chosen as Local Marketing Campaign of Year, we continued to make financial inclusion and network service access and penetration tangible at the grassroots,” said the Head of Brand and Marketing.

Jonazi said ahead of 2023, Malawians should look forward to more world class and reliable products and services on the network.