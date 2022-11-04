All set for Natural Beauty Show

By Andrew Magombo

We should embrace our natural beauty – Chirwa

Lilongwe, Mana: Fun seekers in Lilongwe will have a rare treat of entertainment this coming weekend at Lilongwe Community Ground at musical event dubbed Natural Beauty Show.

One of the organisers for the show, Emmanuel Chirwa, said the theme of show is to spread advocacy among young women to embrace their natural look.

Chirwa who in the music circles is known as Positive Yut, lamented moral decay in the society as a key factor leading to some women bleaching their skin and excessive use of makeup hence the need to raise awareness through a music show.

“I come from the ghetto and it sad to notice our women losing confidence in their skin resorting to certain measure that that they feel will make them look better when in reality they are not doing themselves justice,” he said.

Chirwa added that the show will be spiced up with music, games and other competitions which will see one lucky female patron walking away with gifts for being voted as the most beautiful lady ewith natural look.

“We want our women and all the youth out there to take pride in our culture so everyone should come because we have lined up a number of fun activities,” he said.

Apart from advocating for natural beauty, the show is also expected to leverage a platform for up and coming artists to rub shoulders with established acts in the industry.

Some of the headliners at the show include Chilawe Changachi star Nepman, Chizmo Njuchi, Royview, Positive Yut and Jah Rhyno.

“This show will boost exposure of up-and-coming artists because they are equally important with various messages that they want to share to with their respective audiences,” said Chirwa.

Lauren Kamtema, a Chilinde 2 resident, said she is looking forward to Saturday as it is a rare occasion to have a music show who aims will have a positive impact on their self-esteem.

“I am proud of my skin and I cannot wait to take part in the activities with my peers as we are all avid fans of natural beauty; both skin and hair,” she said

Male patrons will part ways with K1000 where as ladies will pay K500 at the show which will be hosted K Wish and Dee Jay Chronik on the deck.