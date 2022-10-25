CDEDI calls for immediate cancellation of K1.6bn dubious claim

By IOMMIE CHIWALO

Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has penned Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda to side with Malawians by facilitating cancellation of dubious claims by former presidential aide Pastor Martin Thom.

The Cleric is demanding a whopping K1.6 billion from tax payers’ money having illegally arrested in August 2021.

But in its findings, based on the letter in our possession, addressed to the country’s Attorney General and signed by CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa, the organisation says Pastor Thom was never arrested but only summoned for questioning and that the interrogation never lasted for an hour.

“It is in the same vein that CDEDI, on behalf of Malawians, writes your good office to protect the public funds by challenging the claim itself first, and not only the amount,” says Namiwa.

He has also reminded the Attorney General about previous engagements CDEDI held with the former police Chief George Kainja which established that Pastor Thom neither had a

police bail nor court bail.

“Therefore it is an insult to the intelligence of Malawians to compensate someone who was only called for questioning and driven home an hour or so later. By the way, how many people are called for questioning by the Malawi Police Services on daily basis? Is it feasible that all those called for summoning should be compensated,” queries Namiwa.

He said cancellation of the absurd claims by Pastor Thom would do much good to the reputation of the Attorney General and much to the general public at large.

Nyirenda has since been advised to take a deep reflection and some soul

searching before acting on this matter.

In its previous letter dated August 9, 2021 addressed to Dr. George Kainja the then Inspector General under the headline REQUEST FOR CLARITY ON PASTOR MARTIN THOM’S BAIL CONDITIONS it transpired during an interface between CDEDI and Dr. Kainja in response to our letter held at the police headquarters at Area 30 in Lilongwe, that Pastor Thom neither had a police bail nor court bail.

Namiwa has also warned Nyirenda for giving an impression through media interview that he is in support of Pastor Thom’s dubious claims.

“To many of us, your response in the said article meant that Pastor MartinThom will be compensated, but from where we are standing we strongly challenge this arrangement as it smacks daylight robbery and an outright abuse of public funds,” he said.

Meanwhile Lawyer for the Pastor, Silvester Ayuba James has confirmed that the compensation claim has already been presented to the courts for assessment.

Other than CDEDI, the compensation claim has received public backlash.