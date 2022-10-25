BREAKING: WhatsApp services down in Malawi

WhatsApp services have gone down in Malawi and other countries across the world, Malawi Voice has established.

www.malawivoice.com can confirm that the outage is affecting both personal chats as well as group chats.

It currently seems impossible to send a message on WhatsApp groups, but personal chats also seem to be largely affected.

Outage detection website downdetector.com confirms that WhatsApp is not working for thousands of users.

WhatsApp is an internationally available freeware, cross-platform centralized instant messaging and voice-over-IP service owned by American company Meta Platforms.