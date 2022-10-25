spot_img
20.3 C
New York
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

BREAKING: WhatsApp services down in Malawi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

WhatsApp services have gone down in Malawi and other countries across the world, Malawi Voice has established.

www.malawivoice.com can confirm that the outage is affecting both personal chats as well as group chats.

It currently seems impossible to send a message on WhatsApp groups, but personal chats also seem to be largely affected.

Outage detection website downdetector.com confirms that WhatsApp is not working for thousands of users.

WhatsApp is an internationally available freeware, cross-platform centralized instant messaging and voice-over-IP service owned by American company Meta Platforms.

Previous article
Culture should inform Politics- Minister Usi
Next article
NAMALOMBA FALLS AGAIN! Court rules in favour of Botoman as PAC Chair
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc