Malawi to Roll-Out Malaria Vaccine

By Temwa Malire

Lilongwe, MANA: Government through the ministry of health is anticipated to launch and start administering of malaria vaccine in November 2022, targeting children in the first phase.

The minister of health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda made the announcement during a press briefing, organized by the ministry of foreign affairs in Lilongwe, to update Malawians on United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) trip.

Kandodo said previously the country took part in research on malaria vaccine and will start administering the vaccine next month.

“Our first target will be children as we all know that throughout rainy season a lot of them are victims of malaria, and over 60 percent of patients’ admission in our hospitals is as a result of malaria,” said Kandodo.

Executive Director of Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) George Jobe, said this is not trial but the actual vaccine as the trial was already done in 7 countries including Malawi in 2014.

“World Health Organization (WHO) conducted a pilot in three countries Malawi inclusive and it was done in 11 districts here in Malawi were the results emerged positive,” said Jobe.

Jobe said unlike the polio vaccine which is oral, malaria vaccine is injectable and it’s given to the right deltoid muscle and it will be administered just like any other vaccines under restricted cold chain conditions.

“The vaccine is being given in 11 districts as we speak now and there have been no negative reports about the vaccine,” he said.

Despite the National malaria control programme that was established in 1984 and other malaria prevention initiative that followed latter on, Malaria remains a major health problem in Malawi, especially for pregnant women and children under the age of five.

Worldwide, Malawi is among the top 15 countries with a high malaria burden.