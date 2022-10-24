Immigration concerned with rising cases of aiding illegal immigrants

By Michael Martin

Blantyre, Mana: Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has expressed concern with some Malawians who are aiding and abetting foreign nationals to enter into the country illegally posing a threat to national security and socio- economic development.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Sunday, Immigration National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Pasqually Zulu said that everyone ought to be patriotic by avoiding aiding and abetting foreign nationals by reporting any suspected illegal immigrants.

“We are conducting joint operations with our counterparts along the borderlines, stepped up roadblocks and snap check in strategic places and also sensitizing the public on the dangers of aiding and abetting illegal entry into this country,” he said.

Zulu added that all Malawians who are aiding and abetting illegal immigrants have serious repercussions to the country and every Malawian should strive to promote the pride of the country.

“Failure to comply with the law is a clear factor that triggers aiding and abetting of illegal entry into the country,” he said.

“We have set out priorities and a series of programmes and projects that the department envisages to deal within the complexities of migration management not limited to increased number of unauthorized entry and stay of immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees, increased cases of trans border crimes such as human trafficking and smuggling,” the PRO said.

Zulu said reporting illegal immigrants to the Immigration Department would help in saving the country’s financial resources on border patrols and food served to illegal migrants whilst in custody.

Executive Director for Global Hope Mobilization, Caleb Thole said Illegal migrants use Malawi as a transit route to their country of destination and Malawi was being used as transit country.

He said that, “We are building the capacity of the law enforcement through the district technical working group to understand issues of migration and how to support such cases when they are found.”

Thole added that, “We need to start talking about migration law to replace the Immigration and Citizen Act as a standalone law to deal with the issue of irregular migration in Malawi. Our Prisons are keeping more migrants, feeding them and keeping them for a long time and this is is reflecting badly on prisons.”