15-Year old boy arrested for possessing firearm  

Police in Mangochi district are keeping in custody a 15-year old boy (name withheld) and two others for illegal possession of firearm, house breaking and theft.

Mangochi Police Publicist, Amina Tepani Daudi, has since identified the other two as Thomson Veresiano and Evance Bama.

According to Daudi, the three were arrested on Friday when unknown criminals broke into Eunice Nondowe’s house at Mgundaphiri Village and went away with assorted household properties worthy K700, 000.

“As detectives were visiting the scene of incident, the three suspects were caught red-handed inside Edward Chithambo’s house, who is a neighbor of the first victim, while they had packed assorted items in two sack bags when the owner went to the market,” said Daudi

Upon being quizzed, the three led the team to their houses within the township where police recovered some of the items which were stolen from the first victim and other houses worthy MK2.5 Million.

Daudi further said: “second suspect was also found with a pistol without ammunition at his house.” Both minor and Bama will answer charges of house breaking and theft while Veresiano has been charged with illegal possession of fire arm, house breaking and theft