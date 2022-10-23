ATUPELE RETIRES FROM SHORT RETIREMENT: Steals show at Chiwanja cha Ayao

MISSED BUT FOUND: Hundreds upon hundreds stormed Atupele’s convoy in Mangochi yesterday

Former UDF leader Atupele Muluzi has shown strong political interest in rejoining active politics after quitting some three months ago.

Yesterday he was at Chiwanja cha Ayao in Mangochi where he promised Malawians that “soon he will organize a rally to tell his supporters the road to 2025”.

After the colourful launch of the grouping, thousands of people blocked his convoy and asked him to speak to them.

He walked on foot from Mangochi Stadium to Roundabout where he greeted the people.

“I only came for chiwanja cha Ayao today, but I promise to come soon kuti ndizakuuzeni mene tiyendele mpaka 2025” said Atupele.

People were really happy seeing their ‘own baby’ after a long time.

Currently Atupele is a ‘freelance politician” as mama Lilian Patel continues to cement her authority on the UDF party.

In 2019, Atupele amassed 200 thousands votes across the country and he lost his parliamentary seat in his Machinga East Constituency to an independent MP.