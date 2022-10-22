Ex-Flames Striker Bob Mpinganjira Hails African Herbal Mixture

Mpinganjira, Chirambo watching the finals at Nyambadwe ground

Former Malawi National Football Team, the Flames striker Bob Mpinganjira has commended one of the leading herbal companies, African Herbal Mixture for its efforts in developing grassroot football in the country.

Mpinganjira, who is also Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Reserve coach, was speaking on Saturday at Nyambadwe Community Centre Ground in Blantyre during African Herbal Mixture football Bonanza finals.

“Let me commend African Herbal Mixture for coming up with this football bonanza which has helped in unearthing untapped grassroot talents,” said Mpinganjira

Companies must emulate African Herbal Mixture- Mpinganjira

He also called upon local companies and organizations to emulate African Herbal Mixture’s gesture by among others sponsoring grassroot soccer.

African Herbal Mixture Director Joel Chirambo expressed satisfaction with the management of the bonanza saying it has assisted in keeping the youth busy as well as unearthing hidden talents.

He also disclosed that the company will soon launch the football bonanzas in other districts across the country.

We want to keep the youth busy- Chirambo

“As one way of keeping the youth busy we are planning to launch similar football bonanzas in other districts such as Karonga,” disclosed Chirambo

He further said that African Herbal Mixture will continue to sponsor football and other sporting activities in the country.

The MK 5 Million ‘Wafa Wafa’ African Herbal Mixture bonanza attracted teams from Ndirande Township and areas surrounding Blantyre city.