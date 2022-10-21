PHARMANOVA WORKERS THREATEN MORE PROTESTS: Demand Meeting with CEO Master

Workers at Pharmanova in Blantyre who have downed tools demanding salary increment in the wake of devaluation have threatening to continue with more protests if the company does not heed to their demands.

The workers told Malawi Voice that the company’s bosses have been ill-treating them saying they have been working as slaves.

“Management promised to raise the salaries by undisclosed margin in January which they do not subscribe to. We have been trying to meet our bosses but to no avail hence these protests, “ said one of the workers.

Another worker claimed is getting K50, 000 per month which she says is not enough.

“And others are getting less than that per month, which is equivalent to modern-day slavery,” she said.

The company’s management was not immediately available for a comment.

Pharmanova is owned by billionaire Abdul Master with support from Martin Master.