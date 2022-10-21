Chakwera is “Chief architect” of major corruption scandals-Says API

…a call for peaceful demonstrations

By IOMMIE CHIWALO

A network of human rights activists tagged Action Against Impunity (API) has said that President Lazarus Chakwera is a “Chief architect” of major corruption scandals.

The statement in our possession signed by CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa, Social media Influencer Joshua Chisa Mbele and Activist Leonard Chimbanga has insinuated that the situation is clearly mirrored through endemic corruption, institutionalized incompetence and his insensitivity to the dehumanizing poverty that is threatening the survival of millions of vulnerable and marginalized Malawians.

The trio says instead of walking the talk on the zero-tolerance against corruption and the promise to fix the country, the President has mastered the art of saying one thing in the public and doing exactly the opposite behind the scenes.

“Gauging by the nauseating corruption levels, it is very clear that Chakwera is the chief architect and beneficiary of the major corruption scandals that have marred his two years in office,” reads the statement in part.

API has since called on all Malawians of all walks of life from all corners of the country to join the peaceful demonstrations slated for Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 09:30hrs.

In the statement, the activists have also reminded all District Commissioners (DCs) and some overzealous MCP supporters intending to block the arrangement that Malawi became a multiparty democracy in June 1993, therefore holding peaceful demonstrations is a constitutional right that is non-negotiable.

“Meanwhile, all well-meaning Malawians are kindly being requested to join the demonstrations in solidarity in the following areas; Mzuzu, Blantyre and Zomba. Finer details will be announced in due course,” it reads.

On the basis warranting peaceful demonstrations, the activists have cited, among others, involvement of Chakwera’s aides and Vice president in corruption which by all means the state President is also involved.

And to show that Malawi is really in leadership crisis, according to API, the forex, fuel, electricity and the acute shortage of essential drugs and medical supplies crises point to a larger problem of failure by Chakwera to use his executive powers to call for order and sanity.

“Worth noting that apart from the usual Public Relations (PR) stunts characterized by unwarranted outbursts to the helpless Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma, the President has shown all the signs of a captured leader,” reads the statement.

Adding that if President Chakwera was really serious about fighting corruption in the country, then the investigations involving British business person Zuneth Sattar would have reached their logical conclusion by now.

“Evidence is there that the ACB Director lacks political will and commitment from her boss, the state President. Sadly, almost all the high-profile scandals in the Tonse Alliance government point to either the State House or President Chakwera himself,”

More recently, Malawians were disturbed with revelations that government had been swindled a whopping MK30 billion meant for the Affordable Input Program (AIP). Now here we are risking lives of millions poorest of the poor.

“As if this was not enough, the MCP connected business people are smuggling truckloads of Maize from the Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) to Zimbabwe and the East African countries,” reads the statement.

The Action Against Impunity, is a network comprising Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Human Rights Defenders (HRDs), Concerned Citizens, Human Rights and Political Activists, Non- Governmental Organizations, Faith Based Organizations (FBOs), Labour Unions and the University Students, that do not tolerate state institutionalized corruption, incompetence and impunity.

“Since the issues raised require executive powers to be resolved, the demonstrations in Lilongwe will start from the Lilongwe Community Ground passing through Mchesi, all the way to the Kamuzu Central Hospital Roundabout and parliament building via the Presidential drive up to the Kamuzu Palace, just 100 meters away from the palace’s main gate where a petition will be presented to President Chakwera,”.