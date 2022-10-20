Pakistani community donates to Region 5 Youth Games

By Tione Andsen

CEO Hussein Patel handed over case of water to COO Banda during the ceremony pic by Tione Andsen (Mana)

Lilongwe, October 20, Mana: Pakistani Community in Malawi has described hosting of Region 5 Youth games as a milestone to promote upcoming youth athletes in the region.

Chairperson of Pakistani Welfare Association in Malawi, Aamir Patel said this Thursday during handover of ceremony of 500 cases of drinking water and exercise books, ruler and ball point pens to Region 5 Youth Games in Lilongwe worth K500, 000.00.

He said the youth games would created a lot of opportunities for many people in the country including the business community and the althletes.

“We saw it fit that we should join Region 5 Youth Games in making a donation which will be used to help the athletes during the games. We have donated 500 cases of 500 ml of water for the athletes,” Patel added.

He appealed to other well wishes and business community to come forward and help to supporting the hosting of the games.

Chief Operation Officer (COO) for Region 5, Lisungu Banda thanked the Pakistani community for their timely donation saying it would help to bridge the gap of the needed material for the games.

She said there is more room that companies and individual could contribute to make sure the games are effectively delivered.

“We are in need of 500,000 litres to be used by athletes, coaches and administrators during the games. The bottles of water will be used games and meals. We will have over 2000 athletes and 450 coaches and administrators,” Banda said.

She thanked Pakistani Community, Ubuntu Water Beverages and Lucky One Hotel for responding positively to their request for support of the games.

Banda said the gesture has ignited the African dream of working together to promoting sports in the region.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Ubuntu Water Beverages, Hussein Patel believes the Region 5 Games would provide young athletes with an international a platform to showcase their talents.

He said this opportunity would help to change young people’s lives and they pursue their different careers as athletes.

“It does not take me to be an athlete in order to help. I have done this to help my fellow youth to excel in their sporting careers,” Patel, 19 added.

CEO for Lucky one Hotel, Qasim Patel said the youth in the region would benefit from the games and they are keen to see them being successful.

He said this one way of promoting Mother Malawi through partnerships with Region 5 Youth games.

The Region 5 Youth games are expected to start on December 2, 2022 at Bingu National Stadium.