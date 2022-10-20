Chakwera, Mutharika to Meet on Saturday

By Hanleck Mkumba

Mangochi Mana: All is set for Chiwanja Cha Ayao Cultural Festival on Saturday, in Mangochi where State President, Lazarus Chakwera, Vice President Saulos Chilima, former presidents Bakili Muluzi, Joyce Banda and Peter Mutharika are expected to share the high table.

Chiwanja Cha Ayao Chairperson, Abdul Azizi Kennedy Yasin disclosed this in an interview a short while ago ahead of the first ever Yao festival.

The Chiwanja Cha Ayao chairperson added that delegates from both Mozambique and Tanzania will also attend the cultural festival whose theme is ‘Promoting Development through Culture’

“During the event, we are going to showcase how our Yao forefathers used to dress, their food, display of art through drama, poetry, songs that will depict Yao culture,” Yassin, said, adding that there will also be a parade of Yao chiefs to spice the festivities.

He said the Chiwanja Cha Ayao which was established around 2019 will promote national unity, adding that “Cultural events like these will testify our strength in cultural diversity such that we are going to teach the new generation cultural our norms”.

The Chiwanja Cha Ayao chairperson added that the Yao culture is so influential and the festival will show how the Yaos have contributed to cultural, social-economic of Malawi.

He therefore called on Yaos from all the corners of the country to attend the Chiwanja Cha Ayao to show their unity.

Yassin disclosed that the event was pegged at K50 million but K25 million was raised from both Yao and non Yao people for the Chiwanja Cha Ayao Cultural festival.