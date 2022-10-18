spot_img
Chakwera Fires Lobin Lowe Over AIP Mess

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
President Chakwera and Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has fired the Chairperson for Affordable Input Program (AIP) implementation committee Lobin Lowe who is also Minister responsible for Agriculture.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has confirmed the development in an interview with a local media.

According to Kazako, the AIP Implementation committee will now be chaired by Minister of Lands Sam Kawale.

There are serious questions surrounding implementation of the 2022/23 AIP after revelations that the government has been ‘duped’ in a fertilizer deal involving a UK firm.

According to revelations, a UK firm terminated a contract after pocketing partial payment amounting to K750 million.

ANOTHER CASHGATE AT GENDER MINISTRY: Creck Hardware supplies 200motorcycles each @ K5.8m
