Either clear the mess or resign –Nankhumwa Tells Chakwera

NANKHUMWA: Chakwera was hired to provide solutions

Leader of opposition in Parliament Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa has asked President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to either address all the challenges affecting Malawians or that he should resign as country’s president.

Nankhumwa made the call on Thursday during a presser held at Grace Bandawe Conference Centre in Blantyre.

He cited shortage of forex, fuel and high costs of living as some of the challenges Malawians are going through under Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration.

“President Chakwera must outline an alternative game plan to Malawians as a way of strategic response to the current macro-environment context.

He {Chakwera} was hired to provide solutions, and now it is time to work or to simply resign from his position,” said Nankhumwa

He added: “I am also calling upon the President to make a follow up statement on the forex and fuel crises after telling Malawians that his government is bringing in 6 million liters of fuel and that the situation will normalize.”

According to Nankhumwa, Fuel and forex scarcity, and electricity blackouts have caused a lot of assets and human capital to remain unproductive as they spent their time either waiting for electricity or looking for fuel.

However, speaking on Wednesday in Chikwawa, President Chakwera called on Malawians to be patient saying his government is up and down to make sure that some of the challenges the country is facing are fixed once and for all.

On power outages, Chakwera said nobody is happy with the persistent load shedding the country is currently facing, saying before the disasters which led to a burst of Kapichira Dam, there was power all day, every day.