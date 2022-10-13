Nankhumwa tells Chakwera to walk the talk in fight against corruption

NANKHUMWA: Chakwera must walk the talk

Leader of opposition in Parliament Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa has asked President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to start matching his words and actions in the fight against corruption in the country.

Nankhumwa, who is Member of Parliament for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), made the sentiments on Thursday during a presser held at Grace Bandawe Conference Centre in Blantyre.

He accused President Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration of fighting corruption on paper, not on the ground.

According to Nankhumwa, President Dr. Chakwera only supports Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma in public only to stab her at the back behind the public eye.

“Although President Lazarus Chakwera said he is on top of the corruption fight in the country, his actions always tell a different story. He supports Martha Chizuma in public and stabs her back behind the scenes.

“Chizuma’s recent public statement to the effect that she is being harassed by members of the Tonse Alliance administration attests to this, and underlines the fact that the corruption fight by President Chakwera and his administration is only just on paper,” said Nankhumwa

Some days ago, the Roman Catholic Bishops under the banner Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) said corruption has worsened under President Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance.

In a pastoral letter dated 10 October ECM, said corruption has become an accepted way of doing things in Malawi and it is causing havoc across several arenas of governance and service provision.

Malawi is the 110 least corrupt nation out of 180 countries, according to the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index reported by Transparency International.