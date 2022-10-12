National day of unity to promote sustainable peace, unity- Mtambo

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, October 12, Mana: The Minister of National Unity, Timothy Mtambo has said the National Day of Unity and Dialogue which has been newly established by his ministry would help to promote sustainable peace and unity for national development in the country.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during the official opening of the all-inclusive national day of unity and dialogue conference which is taking place at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe from 12 to 13th October.

Mtambo said that the National Day of Unity and Dialogue is among other things centered on enhancing initiatives that would facilitate sustainable peace and unity in the country.

“The key role of this day is to enhance national unity, patriotism and to facilitate the building of social cohesion and sustainable peace through promotion of unity in diversity,” Mtambo said.

He added that National Day of Unity and Dialogue also beckons to contribute in the implementation of Malawi 2063 which has the pillars that foster unity and patriotism among other things.

“This day is also expected to contribute to Malawi’s long-term development agenda: Malawi 2063, at the heart of this strategy is a Malawi that is inclusively wealthy and self-reliant under the mindset change enabler.

“It is the mindset change enabler that seeks to promote implementation of measures that would inculcate positive values among citizens, including unity, patriotism, hard work, honesty, positive religious values among others,” he said.

The Minister also said that in additional to National Day of Unity and Dialogue his ministry is striving to establish other mechanisms that would help promote sustainable peace and unity for national development in the country which include establishment of District Peace and Unity Committees (DPUCs) in all the 28 districts of the country.

In a separate interview at the same function, Paramount Chief Kyungu 24 of Karonga commended the efforts which the Ministry of National Unity is doing to promote peace and unity in the country.

“The ministry is trying everything to promote peace and unity in our country and I am very impressed with its efforts,” said Paramount Chief Kyungu the 24th.

The official opening of the all-inclusive national day of unity and dialogue conference was patronized by chiefs, officials from Malawi Police Service and government ministries including Ministry of Information and Digitalization among others.