Corruption worsens under Tonse Administration-Catholic Bishops  

FILE: Chakwera poses for a photo with the bishops

Roman Catholic Bishops under the banner Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) says corruption has worsened under President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance.

ECM made the sentiments in a pastoral letter issued on Monday 10th of October titled: ”A call to hearken to the cry of poor Malawians”.

According to the l letter, corruption has now become an accepted way of doing things in Malawi and it causing havoc across several arenas of governance and service provision.

“In line with the Tonse Alliance campaign promises, Malawians expected the Government and relevant agencies entrusted with leading the fight against corruption to decisively and effectively combat this social ill that has become a cause for worry.

“The way the fight against corruption is being waged is posing more questions than answers: Is there a serious cooperation and coordination among government institutions mandated to deal with corruption?

“Why is there lack of noticeable progress on many corruption cases that involve the politically and business connected?

Why are there long delays in any action being taken in response to reports submitted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to the relevant authorities? Who is being protected? Whose interests are being served?

Are the seemingly public actions against the graft done in good faith or are they meant to serve the hidden political interests of a few?,” reads the letter in part

The letter further said: “We are of the view that honest and decisive leadership on corruption, especially regarding high profile cases and high profile persons, would send a resounding signal of serious determination to eliminate corruption in Malawi.

“It is also the Church’s considered view that certain bureaucratic elements within the legal and institutional framework have deliberately derailed the fight against corruption.

“Malawians expect the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Directorate of Public

Prosecutions (DPP), the Attorney General, the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) and the

Fiscal Police to work together to serve the public interests when discharging their functions and

obligations.

“We, the Catholic Bishops in Malawi, are deeply disturbed to note that some of the

long-time defenders of the poor of the poorest in our country have now become spokespersons of the powerful and the rich – leaving the weakest citizens of our country groping in the dark alone in search of economic justice.

“While we appreciate the complex and complicated nature of systematic and organized corruption, we call upon all those tasked with its elimination to do their duty without delay on behalf of the citizens of Malawi.”

During the fresh presidential elections campaign, the Tonse Alliance-led administration promised to fight corruption.