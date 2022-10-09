Ministry of Education to incorporate sports in new curriculum

By Moses Nyirenda

100 meters athletics ready to commence at the Malawi Youth Games finals-pic by Moses Nyirenda.

Lilongwe, Mana: Minister of Education, Agnes NyaLonje has said her ministry would include sports as a subject in the new curriculum which will come after reviewing the old curriculum this year.

She made the remarks on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe during the closing of Malawi Youth Games Finals.

NyaLonje said that her Ministry was committed to promoting sports in schools in a bid to unearth various talents among the students.

“There are children in our schools that have talents in various sports and sometimes we do not know that they have talents because we have never offered them a platform to showcase their capability in sports.

“Therefore as we will be reviewing the curriculum this year we will consider sports and we will ensure that all government primary and secondary schools students are taking part in various sports disciplines as we are looking forward to unearthing their talents,” NyaLonje said.

She added that the aspect of sports in the new curriculum would adopt a wider range of sports disciplines apart from integrating netball and football.

The Minister urged education stakeholders including parents and teachers to encourage the students to participate in different sporting activities in their respective schools once sports was included into syllabus.

She said that apart from unearthing talents, sports subject would help to build up healthy youth that would positively contribute to the development of the country.

“In additional to unearthing talents, sports in schools would also assist to shape healthy youth that would take part in developing our country,” the Minister explained.

Malawi National Council of Sports Acting Executive Secretary, Shephord Boma commended Ministry of Education for showing interest to promote sports in country’s schools.

“The programme will assist to sharpen athletes at younger age hence making them become excellent professionals in future,” he said.

Malawi Youth Games finals attracted primary and secondary school students from various districts of the country who competed in different sports disciplines such as, athletics, football and netball.