Malawians to safeguard, consolidate country’s gains

By Tione Andsen

Cheers! Chakwera congratulates all participating golfers for the play Pic. By Kondwani Magombo, Mana

Lilongwe, Mana: President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said Malawians have a duty of safeguarding and consolidating gains the country has tremendously achieved.

He said this Saturday during the launch of the Annual Presidential Charity Golf Tournament at Lilongwe Golf Club.

Chakwera pointed out that it was sad to noted that some Malawians have resolved to dig everywhere for anecdotes that amplify negative narrative for the country and are using every platform to show the world that the country was losing.

“But this story of Malawi as a losing country is a story, we must reject and a story, we must challenge. We must challenge it not because it is not factual, but because it is short-sighted. In the course of building a new nation as we are doing, there are losses we accept in order to register bigger win,” he said.

The Malawi Leader said the losses that others think are the real stories of the country are only part of the process and journey towards the big wins the country has in store.

Chakwera said the contributions which have been made towards the inaugural Presidential Charity Golf Tournament would help to provide shelter for Malawians who lost their homes to the devastating cyclones that ravaged large parts of our country.

“Your contribution to this cause has won meals for desperate individuals whose fields were destroyed by drought or flooding. Your contribution to this cause has won tuition and upkeep for hundreds of needy students in our universities,” he added.

The President commended the organizing committee for working around the clock to raise over K200 million to be used for charity work and it was interesting to noted that it has exceeded the intended target.

He said his participation in the United Nations General Assembly, made him to note that people all over the world see Malawi not only as a winning story, but a winning story they want to be a part of.

“One of my engagements was with the Millennium Challenge Corporation of the US Government, which awarded our stellar performance in governance and economic management with a US$ 350 million compact for the construction of roads that will increase our farmers’ access to markets,” Chakwera explained.

He said he met the leadership of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and their enthusiasm to help Malawi succeed was so great that on Friday he hosted a team from the IMF that immediately flew into the country to make progress on negotiations for both an emergency credit facility and an extended credit facility.

Vice President, Dr Saulos Chilima thanked the President for not just wanting to assist but taking action in assisting by walking the talk.

He said it was pleased to note that the President was able to play the golf tournament as part of helping to raise funds for the charity work.

Chairperson for Presidential Charity Golf tournament Main Organizing Committee, Justice Ken Manda said his committee has managed to raise K270 million from the set targeted of K200 million.

He said thanked various companies for the generous contribution towards the golf tournament.

The Winners of the 2022 inaugural Presidential Golf Charity Tournament amassed 48 points and were Gips Security Team of Justice Manda and Duncan Chidzakufa.