Chichewa Bible version a symbol of identity for Malawians- Chakwera

By Linda Moyo

His Excellency the President presents a Certificate to one of the chichewa bible translator Mr. Gelson Chipwaila – pic by Carol Mkandawire

Lilongwe, Mana: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has described the Chichewa Bible as a symbol of cultural identity that brings unity to Malawians.

He was speaking during the 100 years anniversary celebrations of the Chichewa Bible version “Buku Lopatulika ndilo Mau a Mulungu” at the Bingu Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe when he joined fellow Christian to this special celebration.

“The Chichewa Bible version gives us Malawians a symbol of identity and privilege to read and understand the word of God in our Local Language,” Chakwera said.

The President added that it was from the Word of God that we find hope during all circumstances in life.

He urged all the people gathered to be doers of the word not just readers.

The Commemoration is being celebrated under the theme “100 Years with My Chichewa Bible”

Executive Director for Bible Society of Malawi (BSM), Clapperton Mayuni said celebrating the Chichewa Bible today should help us reflect the impact of the word of God in our lives and remember the great men of God who worked so hard to translate the Bible

“The translation was completed in 1922; the main work was done by Rev. William Murray at Kaso Hill in Mvera. He was assisted by Dr Heatherwick of Blantyre Synod and Robert Laws of Livingstonia synod, and many Malawians from all the Regions, 2022 marks exactly 100 years, the Word of God in our local Language,” he explained.

Chairperson of the Main Organizing Committee, Rev Dr Davidson Chifungo expressed great appreciation to the President for availing himself to this historical event saying his presence shows how he values the work of the Christian Church in the country.

He thanked all companies, organisations and individuals that made donations and supported in any form for the committee to ably organise such a memorable event.

During the Celebrations the President presented certificates of appreciation to representatives of Wilibese Chikuse who translated the Bible alongside the missionaries, Gresom Chipwaira and Anderson Kadzitche, who typed the first version of Chichewa Bible, Thomas Masaye, Ishmael Mwale and Jonathan Sande who took part in the translation process.

The President was gifted with the personalised 100 years Chichewa Bible with his name on it which was presented by the Board Chair for Bible Society of Malawi (BSM) Gary Jumbe.

The First commemoration service was held on October 2,2022 at Kaso Hill in Mvera Dowa a place where the missionaries and other Malawians camped during their translation work.