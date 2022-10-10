Machinga Central East MP Chikwanje Awards 32 Standard Students

DPP Member of Parliament for Machinga Central East Constituency Daud Chikwanje

Member of Parliament for Machinga Central East Constituency Daud Chikwanje has awarded 32 Standard 8 students who have been selected to National and Convention Secondary Schools from his constituency.

The historical and colorful ceremony took place at Tsanama Teachers Development Centre (TDC); in attendance were Traditional leaders, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) District Governor for Machinga Ntaja and Constituency Governor.

Some of the donated items

Among others; the DPP lawmaker Chikwanje donated to them school shoes, blankets, suitcases, school bags, toothbrushes and hair combs worth millions.

In his remarks, Chikwanje urged the students to work extremely hard at school so that they achieve their goals in future and pledged that this initiative of supporting them will continue to take place annually.

The workaholic Member of Parliament, Chikwanje also launched the MK 1 Million school trophy for the schools that will make it possible to have pupils selected to National Secondary Schools.