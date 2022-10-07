spot_img
Companies Urged to Emulate FDH

A Renowned social and Political commentator, Rhodney Salamu, has urged companies to emulate FDH Financial Holdings Limited by giving back to Malawians.

Salamu made the remarks on Friday p barely days after FDH donated a multi-million kwacha Bus to Malawi National Football Team, the Flames through the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

“All Companies and organizations who are doing their business in the country must emulate FDH’s gesture of giving back to the community,” said Salamu, adding that FDH has proved to be a true Malawian bank.

SALAMU: All Malawians must open n open with FDH Bank

He, then, appealed to Malawians from across the country to open an account with FDH as one way of appreciating the Bank’s corporate social responsibilities.

FDH Financial Holdings is a holding company for FDH Bank, First Discount House (an investment firm) FDH Stockbrokers Limited and FDH Money Bureau. It is the first financial institution to be owned by a indigenous Malawian

Rhodney Salamu– is a social media influencer and commentator based in Chitipa district. He uses social media platforms to comment on various issues affecting the country.

Contact Details:

Phone: +265991394800

Email:rodanysalam@outlook.com

