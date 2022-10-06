Prophet David Mbewe vows to continue reprimanding Govt for suffering of Malawians: ‘Enough is enough Malawi sakukhalika’

Dr. Prophet David F. Mbewe: Emphasized the urgent need to pray for Malawi as it is a sick land

‘The People’s Guardian’ Prophet David F. Mbewe PhD, has once again vowed to sustain rebuking government even in the face of death or jail since it is traditionally a practice in Malawi that citizens of goodwill who speak for the poor are witch-hunted.

The seemingly deep concerned Patriot said Malawians may afford to accept the unfulfiled promises like cheap passports and others but not on fuel shortages that is killing patients in need for referrals, electricity that is also leading to deaths of poor Malawians in need for oxygen support in hospitals, drug shortages that the poor citizenry is advised in government health facilities to buy in drug stores and fertilizer that is too expensive for poor Malawian farmers who predominantly depend on farming.

Dr. Mbewe, while repeating ‘enough is enough Malawi sakukhalika’, emphasized the urgent need to pray for Malawi as it is a sick land and also the politicians for God’s intervention so that they stop lying and start feeling the suffering of the poor because its shocking that they are comfortably behaving normal amidst a crisis.

He made the remarks early today at the Robis Park in Blantyre, during a Shalom Morning Touch Service that was interrupted by a blackout, 8 days before the Historic Shalom Night, a Mega Overnight Crusade of Miracles and Testimonies that is scheduled for 14th this month at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe, Blantyre from 6 PM till morning.