NOOPHIYA!: Mulhako Wa Alhomwe in 3-Day Feast from Friday to Sunday

All is set for Mulhako Wa Alhomwe festival, an annual gathering for Lhomwe People from Malawi and Mozambique, starting from tomorrow on Friday to Sunday October 9th at Chonde Cultural Heritage in Mulanje district.

In an interview recently, Mulhako Wa Alhomwe’s Chairperson Leston Mulli, said on Friday and Saturday people will be treated to a free music show ahead of the main event on Sunday.

“The Black Missionaries, Skeffa Chimoto, Professor Joe Gwaladi, Gibo Pearson and Ras Nammakotto from Mozambique are some of the artists who will be performing live from Friday to Saturday,” said Mulli, adding the free show will continue on Sunday evening.

According to Mulli, among other things the Mulhako Wa Alhomwe annual festival will showcase Lomwe foods such as Kalingonda, dances, traditional medicines and other elements of culture.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe’s Patron Professor Peter Mutharika, who is also former Malawi President, will be the Guest of Honour; and other invited guests include former president Dr. Bakili Muluzi.

The grouping was established in 2007 by former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika and has had the annual event each year.

The Lhomwes are largely concentrated in Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and some parts of Blantyre and Zomba.