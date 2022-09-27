spot_img
Malawi Court Gives Nod to Anti-President Chakwera Demos

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

High Court Judge Simeon Mdeza has given a go ahead to Concerned Citizens under the banner Human Rights Ambassadors to conduct Anti-President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera demonstrations slated for Tomorrow, Wednesday on 28th September in Lilongwe.  

However, Judge Mdeza, has restrained Human Rights Ambassadors, Kingsley Mpaso, Ben Longwe and Ida Mazinga from taking part in the demonstrations because they are not cleared in a similar case in the past.

The order comes barely days after the Lilongwe District Commissioner Lowford Palani refused to grant permission to the demonstrators, saying the police who are supposed to provide security will be manning filling stations.

Among others, concerned Citizens are demanding the resignation of President Chakwera for failing to govern the country.  

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

