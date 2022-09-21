GEM on boy child empowerment drive

By Priscilla Phiri

Boys lack safe spaces – Kawale

Lilongwe, September 21, Mana: Girls Empowerment Movement (GEM) is hosting a boy child empowerment and mentorship session dubbed ‘Anyamata Ticheze’ which will take place on September 24, 2022 Lilongwe Botanic Garden.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Wednesday in Lilongwe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for GEM, Yamiko Chimunthu Kawale lamented that boys are viewed as perpetrators vices yet in most cases they may be victims.

“Boys lack safe spaces where they can interact and have the opportunities to talk about their issues so this is a platform where they will be able to open up and discuss on matters that affect them as they grow,” she said.

Kawale stated that the session would be a vehicle for boys’ transformation to responsible citizens in the society and equip them to make right, independent and matured decisions.

“Considering the rise in mental health and suicide cases, we have organized a team of experts in youth development from various organizations. Among others, these experts include Blessings Banda a Public health expert, Kondwani Kanjelo on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights as well as John Biston Kawale a youth advocate,

So this is an opportunity where they will have time to interact with health experts on the field and help them build a bond with their parents at home,” she emphasized.

Kawale urges parents and guardians to interact with their young boys often to learn and understand what they go through in their daily lives.

According to a post on social media, the event will address issues of hygiene and puberty, mental health, sexual abuse and harassment, career development, HIV/AIDS, effects of drugs and substance abuse.

If we see a boy child marginalised we should help out- Kasoga

Country Representative for Plan International, Phoebe Kasoga encouraged organizations to incorporate the boy child as they focus on girl child empowerment.

“If we see the boy child marginalized, we should do something to help out because if we focus only on girls, we will be empowering one side and later create inequality at some level which may affect us in the future,

So while we focus on girls we should also create space for the boys and this will help us all move together,” she said.

Anyamata Ticheze is a youth mentorship programme sponsored by GEM that will target boys from 11 to 15.

Meanwhile, the registration for the event is underway at a cost of K 12,000 per child.

Part of the activities at the event will comprise of games among many.