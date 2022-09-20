Malawi Committed To Transform Education Systems

By Lisa Kadango Malango (Mana) New York

New York, September 20, Mana: President Lazarus Chakwera says his government is committed to sustain allocation of 15 to 20 percent from the national budget to the education sector by 2030.

He said this at the UN Transforming Education Summit hosted by the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York.

He said Malawi modify the School calendar to enable learners to catch up on days lost due to Covid 19 Pandemic and intensified back to School campaign for school drop outs.

‘’My government affirms its support for the New Global Compact on Education Financing that includes increasing tax to GDP ratio by 5 percentage points to 21.4 percentage through progressive tax reforms by 2030 and to sustain allocation of at least 15 to 20 percent of National expenditure.,’’ said Chakwera.

‘’We are also set to establish a national education radio station as well as a digitalised secondary school curriculum for increased access to education and also enhancing online education capabilities,’’ he said.

The President said his government is also promoting mandatory of Early Childhood Education to secondary level to achieve a 100 percent primary and secondary completion rate in a safe learning environment by 2030.

He further said Malawi will construct and adequately equip more secondary schools and teachers houses, improve primary school teacher’s welfare and training to a diploma or degree level.

‘’Malawi commits to scaling up best practice teaching and learning innovations and technologies with expanded access to digital learning opportunities that includes science technology engineering arts and mathematic that will enable energy connectivity and digital skills training.’’ said Chakwera.

He pleaded with developed nations to put into action Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries (LCDs) calling for properly designed digital; education platforms that could revolutionise education and expand opportunities.

Speaking earlier UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said education is a guarding tool and a great revival hence the need to be transformed.

He said education leads to the best jobs that could change lives and education financing needs to be improved at all cost.

The UN Chief adds that new vision in education is taking shape despite the Covid 19 pandemic that has impacted heavily on learning worldwide.

He stressed that schools must be open to all without discrimination and that governments must ensure that learners and teachers are undervalued.

‘’It’s time to transform education systems due to the fact that digital education penalises the poor especially girls who face huge obstacles to get qualification that could change their lives, said Guterres.

He further urged the world leaders to make sure that young people and future generations are depending on them to act with vision and purpose to transform education systems.

The summit provides unique opportunity to elevate education to the top of the global political agenda as well as mobilizing action solidarity and solutions to recover pandemic related learning losses.