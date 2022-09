Ten passengers have died and several others have sustained various degrees of injuries after a Matours Bus from Lilongwe destined for Chitipa hit a stationery vehicle in Kasungu last night.

Kasungu Police Publicist, Joseph Kachikho, has confirmed the incident on Tuesday. He said the accident occurred at Mkulala village after Nkhamenya trade centre.

According to Publicist Kachikho, the bus registration number MN6364 had 66 passengers on board.