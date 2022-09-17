spot_img
Saturday, September 17, 2022
PICTORIAL: Water Crisis Hits Nancholi in Blantyre

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
This borehole is the only hope for the people in the area once the Blantyre Water Board water stops in taps-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Residents are moving up and down to fetch water for drinking and other domestic uses, this is due to the unavailability of water in many water taps around Nancholi in Blantyre for 3 to 4 days without water.

In some parts of Baluti people have been waking up early 4 am every day because it is when the water only available.

This has led some residents to fetch water in boreholes which are also very few in the area.

Women are on the queue waiting to draw water at the borehole-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

One of the kiosk water attendants in the area, a name withheld, said: “beside unavailability of water for some days now but the  real issue is that we have been selling water for 5 months without being paid by our Association hence many kiosks are not in use because of this.”

Women after successfully get water around Nancholi area-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

In response to the matter the Blantyre Water Board Public Relations officer, Evelyn Khonje said: “In the system we have water therefore let me check what causes the problem and will respond”.

Khonje in waiting for the verification from the Board said that “the issue of Water kiosks are managed by Water Users Association and paid by them and not the Board”.

