WFP hands over COVID-19 laboratory facility at Chiponde border

By Evance Chisiano

Mangochi, September 17, Mana: World Food Programme (WFP) has handed over a containerized laboratory room at Chiponde Border Post in Mangochi for testing and screening of people traveling to and from Mozambique and Malawi of COVID-19.

WFP Country Director and Representative to Malawi, Paul Turnbull said the facility was for COVID-19 response in the transport and logistics sector as truck drivers and other travellers would be tested and screened right at the border.

He said WFP has already been instrumental in handling and transporting oxygen concentrators, cylinders and personal protective equipment as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The WFP Country Director and Representative said the UN Agency was still committed to complimenting government efforts in responding to COVID-19 in various ways.

“WFP is well known for humanitarian food relief but this time we are coming in to support the health and logistics sector,” he said referring to WFP’s focus on cross border travellers

Deputy Minister of Health receiving the border post laborotary at Chiponde in Mangochi after WFP handed it over. Pic, Evance Chisiano (Mana)

Apart from the Chiponde border, WFP and its partners have also supported the setting up of border post laboratories at Mbilima in Chitipa and Songwe in Karonga.

The three border laboratories have a testing and screening room, stores and reception area plus a water storage tank to improve hygiene.

Receiving the laboratory at Chiponde, Deputy Minister of Health, Enock Phale hailed WFP for its continued support in COVID-19 response saying the establishment of the containerized laboratory facility at Chiponde and two other sites in Chitipa and Karonga were testimonies of the UN commitment towards COVID-19 response in the country.

He added that the introduction of the laboratory facilities was timely as Malawi continues to register new cases of COVID-19.

“We’re not out of the pandemic,” Phale said citing 15 new cases recorded in the past five days in the country.

Apart from testing and screening people passing through the Chiponde border post, he expressed hope that the facility would test and screen communities around the border area.

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Station Manager at Chiponde Border, Jacob Kamtambe said the new laboratory was ideal and relevant at the border saying this will minimize COVID-19 transmission among staff at Chiponde in the course of goods clearing and other related customs and exercise duties.

He said travelers and those clearing goods would be tested and screened before any transaction at the border.