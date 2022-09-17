spot_img
Child registration is for Malawian children not foreigners  

Malawi Voice
By Zenak Matekenya

By Zenak Matekenya

Senior Chief Kalonga: some Tanzanian national have baught land for settlement in the district- pic by Zenak Matekenya-Mana

Karonga, September 17, Mana: National Registration Bureau (NRB) Principal Registration Officer, Mbawaka Mwakhwawa has challenged traditional leaders in Karonga to guard foreigners against registering during the children’s mass registration exercise which would run from October 24 to November 4, 2022.

He made the remarks Friday when NRB sensitized members of Karonga District Council about the exercise which will be pioneered in three districts of Karonga, Mwanza and Lilongwe Rural West.

Mwakhwawa said registration of children under the exercise signals issuance of legal status to them as citizens of the country.

“We rely on chiefs for a successful implementation of this exercise. Therefore, parents who want to have their children registered will have collect forms which are designed for the exercise from traditional leaders for authenticity,” he added.

The Officer said registration of foreigners would be counter-productive as tax payers’ money and other resources such as medical drugs and safety net interventions which include Social Cash Transfer Programmes.

“The outcome of the exercise will assist government to develop database for policy development and planning and implementation of social support initiatives in education and health sectors among others,” Mwakhwawa said.

Senior Chief Kalonga urged the Bureau to involve community members in vetting children who would be legible for registration.

“Vetting cannot be conducted by only to one person. It is a challenging job as such one person can be easily bribed or cheated,” he said.

Kalonga said there are many Tanzanian nationals in the district with others reportedly buying land for settlement.     

In Karonga, the exercise is expected to be conducted through 176 public primary schools in seven traditional authorities.

NRB has engaged district executive committee members, child protection workers, National Initiative for Civic Education (Nice) Trust to ensure smooth implementation of the exercise.

