World Vision Malawi using faith leaders to achieve mindset change

By Harold Mtepatepa

Reverend Chigwenembe speaking highly on mindset change

Dowa, September 17, Mana: World Vision Malawi (WVM) has said faith leaders are key in bringing about the desired change in the country’s communities.

WVM Faith Development Manager, Rev. Richard Chigwenembe said this during the week on the sidelines of a workshop WVM organized in Mponela, Dowa District, targeting faith leaders across the country.

He said faith leaders are active agents in any community and could easily influence transformation and organize people in different vulnerable environments.

The Manager added it was important for faith leaders to preach about mind set change to ensure that people become self-reliant.

“We believe that everyone has got potential to change their own status based on what God has presented about them, so they need to change their mind and improve themselves in their livelihoods,” he said.

Episcopal Conference of Malawi Deputy Secretary General, Fr. Valeriano Mtseka said mindset change would help communities to curb poverty.

He advised people in the country to see and use the opportunities of bringing about change in every aspect.

“What we have learned here is that we need to remove dependency syndrome as one way of adopting the mindset change concept so that we can achieve development,” Mtseka remarked.

Chief Personal Assistant to the President, Charles Burton commended WVM’s gesture and said was in full support of the impactful intervention of mindset change as part of Malawi 2063.

WVM has been training communities through Empowered Biblical View Project with support from World Vision Fund and Farm Concern International.