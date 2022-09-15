Local Authorities Challenged to Embrace ICT

By Rose Cross Mahorya

Chinsinga: district councils should embrace new ICT to improve service delivery

Mzuzu, September 14, Mana: Local Authorities in the country have been challenged to embrace new information and communication technologies (ICT) for improved efficiency in service delivery.

Speaking in Mzuzu on Wednesday, during a review meeting of Local Authorities, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Blessings Chinsinga said local authorities need to embrace advanced technologies to improve their operations.

He said it was a must for District Councils to migrate from the old operational methods to modern ones so that they serve resource and be at par with the communities they serve.

“Use of advanced technologies will help councils to provide services at reasonable rates to wider population within short time,” Chinsinga said, advising the local authorities to promote inclusive governance.

While commending the Councils on progress made on reform programme, the Minister encouraged councils to build winning teams which should translate any development idea into a successful project.

District Commissioner (DC) for Mzimba, Rodney Simwaka said District Councils would not relent for embracing the use of technology regardless some resistance of some Council.

“Generally, change meets resistance in some cases. We will not relent in engaging various players in the councils’ operations so that we improve prove services to the satisfaction to the expectation of the people,” he said.

Some of the issues discussed in the meeting included financial management and audit matters, mass child registration and contract management.

The Review meeting drew officials from Chitipa, Karonga, Rumphi, Mzimba, Nkhata Bay and Likoma district councils.