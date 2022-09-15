Government Plans to Restore Physical Education in Schools

By Temwa Malire

Lilongwe, MANA: Government has expressed commitment in re-introducing physical education (PE) in primary and secondary schools.

Youth and Sports Minister Richard Chimwendo said government is committed to restore the subject as it can help to improve sports from the grassroots.

Chimwendo further said that they are to engage concerned stakeholders before restoring the subject.

He continued to say, developing sports in the country is not a one man show hence calling on other stakeholders to take a leading role in improving it.

“What they need is funding and support but also there’s a need to aligned themselves to what’s happening and take up the opportunity that government is laying up a very good foundation, ” Said Chimwendo.

Commenting on the development, Malawi Schools Sports Association (MASSA) president Blackson Malamula has commended government for its plans but says there is a need to fast track the process.

“People have been complaining lately that the absence of the subject has contributed to the poor performance of athlete’s in the country,

It’s very difficult to progress in sports and produce a very good team because physical education in school offers training to players at an early stage,” Said Malamula.

On his part, sports analyst who is also former education and sports Minister Moses Dossi said this development could have been done a long time ago as PE is a very important subject as far as the health of players is concerned yet he’s happy to see PE re- introduced in schools.

Dossi has blamed Malawi’s poor performance in competitions over the absence of the subject.

“It will bring youths into the system and a lot of games will improve in the country through this initiative, “Said Dossi.

There has been an outcry from stakeholders to have the subject back in schools after it was scrapped off from the syllabus since the introduction of free primary school education over 20 years ago.