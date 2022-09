Deputy Chief Executive Officer for National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) Hellen Buluma has today failed to appear before the Trade and Industry Committee of Parliament.

According to MIJ Online, the Committee was today scheduled to meet NOCMA to discuss matters relating to fuel situation in the country but NOCMA failed to appear before the committee after sending an excuse.

The country has been experiencing fuel shortage for some days now with Lilongwe’s situation worsening day by day.