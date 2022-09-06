spot_img
Jamaican Artist Busy Signal to Headline Sand Music Feast

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Jamaican Dancehall Reggae Artist, Busy Signal, has been unveiled as main headliner for this year’s Sand Music Festival slated for 30th September to 2nd of October at Kambiri Beach in Salima.

Impact Events Management Director, Lucius Banda, disclosed the development on Tuesday during a Press Briefing held in Blantyre. He said the One More Night hitmaker will come with his full band.

“We can assure fans that Busy Signal will come with a full band. He will not use a CD,” said Banda, adding they have settled for the Busy Signal after a thorough research.

Banda also unveiled musician of all time Piksy as local headliner for the event.

Sand Music Festival is Malawi’s hallmark event that draws together tourists, local people, business, youth, community organizations, media and visitors from all over the World on an annual basis to celebrate the Malawi’s’ s richness, diversity, dynamism and heritage.

The festival features music, dance, poetry, comedy, disruptive entertainment, sports, and drama.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

