Premier League (PL) Open Weekend Coming to DStv & GOtv

With the new football season in full swing, DStv and GOtv sporting fans can expect even more will choice and unmissable sporting action. MultiChoice has announced unprecedented access to Premier League across all GOtv and DStv packages through Premier League (PL) Open Weekend.

The Premier League (PL) will be accessible from 01 September 2022 to 05 September 2022 to our subscribers on GOtv from Lite to Supa on SS Football (Go Football Africa) channel 31 and on DStv from Access to Premium on SS EPL on channel 223, giving viewer’s access to unmatched nail-biting sporting action.

PL Open Weekend allows subscribers to have access to more sport content, starting with the Manchester United match and 6 key live matches, wrap-up, repeats, delayed games and highlights at no extra cost.

The PL channels will automatically pop-up on subscribers EPG (Electronic Programme Guide) with no further effort required, in the unlikely event the channels do not appear, subscribers can simply reboot their decoder.

For full programme schedules visit www.dstv.com or www.gotvafrica.com.

