Community Impact to Dress Ndirande Mountain with Pine

By Prince Banda

Lilongwe, August 31, Mana: A Blantyre based community organisation, Community Impact is set to embark on a series of tree planting initiative to revive and restore vegetation in Ndirande Mountain.

The initiative which has been welcomed and supported by the Department of Forestry and Natural Resources is expected to see at least 15,000 Pine trees being planted in a period of six months from November, 2022 to April 2023.

According to Development Director at Community Impact, Gift Landan, this development has been proposed in an attempt to revive and restore vegetation around the mountain which has been heavily destroyed by the surrounding communities over a long period of time.

“The mountain has for long being illegally used as a source of firewood for either cooking or burning bricks by the surrounding communities which negatively affect its ecosystem and turned the area into a desert,

We are looking forward to revive and restore the green vegetation around the mountain for the benefit of everyone,” he said.

Community Impact

Landani said, their decision to plant pine tree instead of any other type of trees was suggested by the Department of Forestry and Natural resources.

According to the Director, the Department of Forestry and Natural Resources suggested Pine trees because they have the capacity to reduce both the volume and speed of run-offs from the mountain which have over years heavily affected people down the slope.

Meanwhile, Community Impact has engaged all associated parties which include authorities from all communities bouldering the mountain such Chiefs, Ward Councillor, Waste advisors and all households to take part in this tree planting initiative.

According to the group, this engagement was a key factor in ensuring sustainability of the revived and restored vegetation around the mountain.

A Traditional leader, Patrick Manondo of Che Jini Village neighbouring Ndirande Mountain commended this initiative and said that people in his village are looking forward to see the project being implemented and sustained.

He said that they would wish to see the project accompanied with various fruit trees on top of pine trees.

“We have warmly welcomed the initiative and we are looking forward to take part in its implementation and sustainability, But it is our plea to see the mountain planted with fruit trees as well because mostly people take good care of fruit trees as compared to non-fruit trees,” Manondo said.

According to Chief Che Jini, fruit trees provide people with alternative source of food and that Pine trees do not re-germinate once they are cut down.