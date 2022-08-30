Chakwera, Tonse Behind Blackouts – APM

MUTHARIKA: Chakwera behind blackouts

Former President Peter Mutharika has blamed President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse led government as being behind the cause of non-ending electricity blackouts the country is experiencing.

In a Statement signed by his Spokesperson, Shadrick Namalomba, Mutharika has blamed Chakwera for cancelling the only lifeline contract with Aggreko which was providing 78megawatts of power.

According to the Statement, The decision was made at a time when the Nation had lost 129.6 megawatts of power at Kapichira Power plant on 24th January 2022 due to the devastating Cyclone Ana that hit the country.

“A decisive leadership does not cry in public. A decisive leadership cannot cancel a contract for 78megawatts without any replacement. A decisive leadership does not accuse the patriotic civil servants working day and night to produce electricity and lighten our homes of political sabotage.

A decisive leadership does not frown on challenges. And a decisive leadership does not create excuses but deals with the problem before it head on,”reads the statement in part.

The statement has therefore proposed a National dialogue involving all involved stakeholders to discuss solutions to end the problem of electricity blackouts saying the Former President is ready to provide a team of experts from the DPP to assist.-MIJ ONLINE