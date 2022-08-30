AFRO-BAROMETER REPORT:DPP to win 2025 elections, boasts a 15 point lead over Tonse Alliance

The newly released Afro-barometer report have favoured opposition DPP saying Malawians are tired of MCP and want DPP back in government.

DPP is beating MCP in all categories by double digits as UTM is nowhere to be seen to compete at the national level.

DPP has a 15 point lead over Tonse Alliance (both UTM and MCP) combined

AFRO- BAROMETER REPORT AND ITS INTERPRETATION.

Going into figures as issued by Afro- Barometer

35% of town men would vote for DPP while 21% would go for MCP and 13% for UTM. The report also says DPP would amass 43% of men voting for it while MCP gets 27.5% and UTM scores 6.5%.

In the rural areas DPP still commands a comfortable lead of 43% while MCP comes in with 27.5% and their fellow bed ruling party UTM scores a meagre 6.5%.

In the trading centers MCP beats DPP with 23.8% while DPP comes closely second with 21.9% and UTM gets 17.3%/

They have every reason to dance

The report also says 40% of men would vote for DPP while MCP scores distance second with 25.7% and UTM further distance at 8.8%

And for women, DPP still toping with 41.7% while MCP comes second with 27.3% and UTM scores 6.7%

According to the university of Malawi, they have indicated that DPP has 41.2% and MCP at 26.4% and UTM gets 7.9%.

In nutshell no party can win an election alone without partnership.

If DPP makes an alliance with UTM the total votes would be 49.6%

While MCP goes into alliance with UTM, total they get 34.3%