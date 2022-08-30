NICE Camp Court Exposes Juveniles Spending Days in Police Custody

By Robert Nayeja

Magistrate Ngundende Conducting Camp Court

Nsanje, August 30, Mana: The camp court conducted by National Initiative for Civic Education Campaign (NICE) on Monday revealed some juveniles who had spent more than a week in police custody at Bangula Police.

This is contrary to the constitution that stipulates that a person shall be in detention for not more than 48 hours before being taken to court.

There are so far three boys; 16 and 17 in Police custody suspected to have stolen five heads of cattle and another one 14 suspected to have stolen metal bars.

Police Prosecutor at Bangula Police Philemon Banda, said they have communicated to social welfare to assist with the matter.

However, in an interview Nsanje District Social welfare officer Chikumbutso Salifu brushed off police claims saying they were informed on Monday this week that there were juveniles at Bangula Police.

“They cannot blame social welfare office as we have just been informed of the development yesterday about the arrest of these children. If we were communicated earlier we would have gone there to assist them in time,”Salifu said.

He was quick to say his office has already taken up the matter immediately after being informed by the police.

Nsanje District Third Grade Magistrate Haneeph Ngundende who was conducting the camp court has since directed that the juveniles be released on bail.

Civic Education Officer for Nsanje NICE Kondwani Malunga disclosed that the Trust will support camp courts up to 2025 through a project callede Chilungamo Project with funding from European Union.

He said the project aims at decongesting cells and improve speed of justice delivery within courts, police and prisons.

“NICE trust is endeavoring to contribute to enhancement of good governance, rule of law and access to Justice. The overall objective is to expedite delivery of justice to those that have overstayed on remand or are ill,” Malunga said.